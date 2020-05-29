Menu
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

604-291-2266

2013 Chevrolet Equinox

2013 Chevrolet Equinox

1LT Bluetooth - Rear View Camera - Alloy Wheels - Spoiler

2013 Chevrolet Equinox

1LT Bluetooth - Rear View Camera - Alloy Wheels - Spoiler

Location

4550 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 3Z5

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 145,387KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5057826
  • Stock #: 79-67571
  • VIN: 2GNFLEEK4D6166910
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Bluetooth, Parking Camera, Power Driver Seat, AC, Alloy Wheels, Illuminated Entry, Speed Control, Radio Data System, Spoiler, Heated Power Door Mirrors, Trailer Sway Control, Remote Keyless Entry, Traction Control, CD Player, MP3 Decoder and XM Radio. Test Drive Today!


    WHY CARTER GM BURNABY?



    • Family owned and proudly Canadian - for over 55 years!

    • Winner of the 2018 Consumer Satisfaction Award from Dealer Rater

    • Multilingual staff and culturally diverse workforce - with many languages spoken!

    • Fast Approvals and 99% Acceptance Rates (no matter your current credit status!)

    • Choice and flexibility - our Financing and Lease Programs are designed with our customer's in mind.

    • 30-Day Vehicle Exchange Policy - we want all our of customers to drive away happy, each time... every time!

    • Carter Vehicle Insurance - Our in-house team of insurance professionals provides fast insurance quotes

    • Conveniently located in Burnaby (easy road and skytrain access to Vancouver, Tri-Cities, Surrey and beyond).

    • State of the art Service Facility - 27 Service Bays, 21 GM Canada - Factory Certified Service Technicians

    • Online Vehicle Service Scheduling - electronic service status updates.

    • Full vehicle service history with customer access to updates and product recalls.

    • Comfortable non-pressured environment with in-store TV, WIFI, restaurant and children's indoor play area!

    • We're here to help you drive the vehicle you want, the vehicle you deserve!


    QUESTIONS? GREAT! WE'VE GOT ANSWERS!



    To speak with a friendly vehicle specialist - CALL NOW! (604) 245-1847



    (Doc. Fee: $495.00 Dealer Code: D5505)
    Safety
    • Traction Control
    • ABS Brakes
    Power Options
    • Power Windows
    • Power Steering
    Comfort
    • Air Conditioning
    Media / Nav / Comm
    • Tachometer
    • CD Player
    • Compass
    Additional Features
    • AWD
    • 6 Speed Automatic

    Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
    See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

