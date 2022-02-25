Menu
2013 Chevrolet Equinox

181,983 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

604-291-2266

LS

LS

Location

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

4550 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 3Z5

604-291-2266

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

181,983KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8448069
  • Stock #: C2-39172
  • VIN: 2GNFLCEK8D6280915

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 181,983 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

4550 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 3Z5

604-291-XXXX

(click to show)

604-291-2266

