2013 Chevrolet Express Ex-Ambulance, 6.0L, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, cruise control, air conditioning, backup camera, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, white exterior, grey interior. Engine Hours 5123, Certification and Decal valid until March 2026. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $17,630.00 plus $375 processing fee, $18,005.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2013 Chevrolet Express

302,347 KM

$17,630

+ tax & licensing
2013 Chevrolet Express

Ex-Ambulance

12412602

2013 Chevrolet Express

Ex-Ambulance

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$17,630

+ taxes & licensing

VIN 1GB3G2CG7D1137504

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 302,347 KM

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Safety

Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Mechanical

Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential

Additional Features

Vehicle Stability Control System

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$17,630

+ taxes & licensing

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2013 Chevrolet Express