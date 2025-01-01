Menu
Account
Sign In
2013 Chevrolet Express 2500 Cargo Van, 4.8L, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel ABS, AM/FM radio, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $14,520.00 plus $375 processing fee, $14,895.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2013 Chevrolet Express

188,652 KM

Details Description Features

$14,520

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Chevrolet Express

2500 CARGO VAN

Watch This Vehicle
12485635

2013 Chevrolet Express

2500 CARGO VAN

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 12485635
  2. 12485635
  3. 12485635
  4. 12485635
  5. 12485635
  6. 12485635
  7. 12485635
  8. 12485635
  9. 12485635
  10. 12485635
  11. 12485635
  12. 12485635
  13. 12485635
  14. 12485635
  15. 12485635
  16. 12485635
  17. 12485635
  18. 12485635
  19. 12485635
  20. 12485635
  21. 12485635
  22. 12485635
  23. 12485635
  24. 12485635
  25. 12485635
  26. 12485635
  27. 12485635
  28. 12485635
  29. 12485635
  30. 12485635
  31. 12485635
  32. 12485635
  33. 12485635
  34. 12485635
  35. 12485635
  36. 12485635
  37. 12485635
  38. 12485635
  39. 12485635
  40. 12485635
  41. 12485635
  42. 12485635
  43. 12485635
  44. 12485635
  45. 12485635
  46. 12485635
  47. 12485635
  48. 12485635
  49. 12485635
  50. 12485635
  51. 12485635
  52. 12485635
  53. 12485635
  54. 12485635
  55. 12485635
  56. 12485635
  57. 12485635
  58. 12485635
Contact Seller

$14,520

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
188,652KM
VIN 1GCWGFBAXD1150664

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 188,652 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Chevrolet Express 2500 Cargo Van, 4.8L, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel ABS, AM/FM radio, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $14,520.00 plus $375 processing fee, $14,895.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Additional Features

Vehicle Anti-Theft

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Used 2012 GMC Savana G2500 Cargo van for sale in Burnaby, BC
2012 GMC Savana G2500 Cargo van 163,084 KM $17,810 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT Crew Cab 4WD for sale in Burnaby, BC
2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT Crew Cab 4WD 79,329 KM $55,710 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Mitsubishi FUSO FE 10 Foot Dump Truck Diesel for sale in Burnaby, BC
2015 Mitsubishi FUSO FE 10 Foot Dump Truck Diesel 107,575 KM $42,850 + tax & lic

Email Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,520

+ taxes & licensing

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2013 Chevrolet Express