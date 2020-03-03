Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Chevrolet Express

G4500 18 Passenger Wheel chair Bus

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Chevrolet Express

G4500 18 Passenger Wheel chair Bus

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 4750908
  2. 4750908
  3. 4750908
  4. 4750908
  5. 4750908
  6. 4750908
  7. 4750908
  8. 4750908
  9. 4750908
  10. 4750908
  11. 4750908
  12. 4750908
  13. 4750908
  14. 4750908
  15. 4750908
  16. 4750908
  17. 4750908
  18. 4750908
  19. 4750908
  20. 4750908
  21. 4750908
  22. 4750908
  23. 4750908
  24. 4750908
  25. 4750908
  26. 4750908
  27. 4750908
  28. 4750908
  29. 4750908
  30. 4750908
  31. 4750908
  32. 4750908
  33. 4750908
  34. 4750908
  35. 4750908
  36. 4750908
  37. 4750908
  38. 4750908
  39. 4750908
  40. 4750908
  41. 4750908
  42. 4750908
  43. 4750908
  44. 4750908
  45. 4750908
  46. 4750908
  47. 4750908
  48. 4750908
  49. 4750908
  50. 4750908
Contact Seller

$20,150

+ taxes & licensing

  • 179,876KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4750908
  • Stock #: BC0032465
  • VIN: 1GB6G5BL7D1117802
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Blue
Body Style
Commercial
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door

2013 Chevrolet Express G4500 18 Passenger Wheel chair Bus 6.0L, GAS V8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, white exterior, blue interior, cloth.(This vehicle is currently OFFSITE and will be transported to our facility upon your arrival. Transportation may take up to 1 hour). $20,150.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $20,450.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Driver Airbag
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Tow Hitch Receiver
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Steel Wheels
Powertrain
  • Limited Slip Differential
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Additional Features
  • Vehicle Stability Control System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Repo.com

2009 GMC C6500 24 Fo...
 182,939 KM
$8,710 + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Journey SE
 122,699 KM
$8,750 + tax & lic
1993 Ford F-450 SD 1...
 118,240 KM
$1,810 + tax & lic
Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Send A Message