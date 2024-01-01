Menu
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 2WD, 4.3L V6 OHV 12V engine, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, AM/FM radio, CD player, white exterior, gray interior, vinyl. $14,810.00 plus $375 processing fee, $15,185.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

119,247 KM

$14,810

+ tax & licensing
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

WORK TRUCK 2WD

11990544

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

WORK TRUCK 2WD

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$14,810

+ taxes & licensing

Used
119,247KM
VIN 1GCNCPEXXDZ334680

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 119,247 KM

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 2WD, 4.3L V6 OHV 12V engine, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, AM/FM radio, CD player, white exterior, gray interior, vinyl. $14,810.00 plus $375 processing fee, $15,185.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Cruise Control
Trip Computer

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

$14,810

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500