2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 2WD, 4.3L V6 OHV 12V engine, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, AM/FM radio, CD player, white exterior, gray interior, vinyl. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $13,360.00 plus $375 processing fee, $13,735.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased.

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

119,247 KM

$13,360

+ taxes & licensing
12847628

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$13,360

+ taxes & licensing

Used
119,247KM
VIN 1GCNCPEXXDZ334680

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 119,247 KM

Vehicle Description

We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Safety

ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Additional Features

Pickup Truck Bed Liner

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

