2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck Extended Cab with service body and storage compartments. Powered by a 6.0L V8 engine with automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive. Equipped with cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM/CD radio, power door locks, and 4-wheel ABS. The rear service body offers 8 ft of storage length with 2 ft 1 in height and multiple compartments for tools or equipment. Finished in red with a grey cloth interior. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $32,880.00 plus $375 processing fee, $33,255.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

132,385 KM

$32,880

+ taxes & licensing
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

Service Truck with Storage Compartments – Extended Cab

13172561

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

Service Truck with Storage Compartments – Extended Cab

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$32,880

+ taxes & licensing

Used
132,385KM
VIN 1GB5CZCG4DZ377866

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 132,385 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck Extended Cab with service body and storage compartments. Powered by a 6.0L V8 engine with automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive. Equipped with cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM/CD radio, power door locks, and 4-wheel ABS. The rear service body offers 8 ft of storage length with 2 ft 1 in height and multiple compartments for tools or equipment. Finished in red with a grey cloth interior. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $32,880.00 plus $375 processing fee, $33,255.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Additional Features

Steering Wheel Mounted Controls

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

$32,880

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD