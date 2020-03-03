Menu
2013 Dodge Cargo Van

With Rear Shelving And Ladder Rack

2013 Dodge Cargo Van

With Rear Shelving And Ladder Rack

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$8,440

+ taxes & licensing

  • 152,494KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4792233
  • Stock #: BC0032498
  • VIN: 2C4RRGAG1DR757874
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
2-door

2013 Dodge Cargo Van With Rear Shelving And Ladder Rack, 3.6L, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, FWD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, black interior. $8,440.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $8,740.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • Rear Wiper
  • Automatic Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Chrome Wheels
Powertrain
  • Limited Slip Differential
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Additional Features
  • Locking Differential
  • Heated Exterior Mirror
  • Vehicle Stability Control System
  • Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

