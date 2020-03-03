2013 Dodge Cargo Van

Safety Traction Control

Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag Power Options Power Windows

Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control

tilt steering

Rear Wiper

Automatic Headlights Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

CD Player

Trip Computer Exterior Alloy Wheels

Daytime Running Lights

Chrome Wheels Powertrain Limited Slip Differential Windows rear window defogger Additional Features Locking Differential

Heated Exterior Mirror

Vehicle Stability Control System

Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.