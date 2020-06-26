Menu
$11,710

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2013 Dodge Cargo Van

with Ladder Rack

Watch This Vehicle

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

Contact Seller

  • 87,467KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5314475
  • Stock #: BC0032765
  • VIN: 2C4RRGAG7DR756471
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
5-door

2013 Dodge Cargo Van with Ladder Rack, 3.6L, 6 cylinder, 5 door, automatic, FWD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, black interior, cloth.. (This vehicle is currently OFFSITE and will be transported to our facility upon your arrival. Transportation may take up to 1 hour). $11,710.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $12,010.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • First Aid Kit
  • Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
  • ABS Brakes
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Tilt Steering Column
  • Automatic Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Steel Wheels
Powertrain
  • Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
  • Locking Differential
  • Front air dam
  • Vehicle Stability Control System
  • Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Dealer

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

