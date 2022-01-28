$10,999+ tax & licensing
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC
604-291-2266
2013 Dodge Journey
SXT/Crew
Location
154,350KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8162200
- Stock #: P9-65620
- VIN: 3C4PDCCG0DT629439
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 154,350 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
