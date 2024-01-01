Menu
Account
Sign In
2013 Ford Econoline E-250 Cargo Van,4.6L V8 SOHC 16V engine, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, bluetooth, overdrive, aluminum bulkhead with door, aux, traction control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, navigation aid, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. $18,720.00 plus $375 processing fee, $19,095.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2013 Ford Econoline

189,273 KM

Details Description Features

$18,720

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Ford Econoline

E-250 Cargo Van

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford Econoline

E-250 Cargo Van

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 11076920
  2. 11076920
  3. 11076920
  4. 11076920
  5. 11076920
  6. 11076920
  7. 11076920
  8. 11076920
  9. 11076920
  10. 11076920
  11. 11076920
  12. 11076920
  13. 11076920
  14. 11076920
  15. 11076920
  16. 11076920
  17. 11076920
  18. 11076920
  19. 11076920
  20. 11076920
  21. 11076920
  22. 11076920
  23. 11076920
  24. 11076920
  25. 11076920
  26. 11076920
  27. 11076920
  28. 11076920
  29. 11076920
  30. 11076920
  31. 11076920
  32. 11076920
  33. 11076920
  34. 11076920
  35. 11076920
  36. 11076920
  37. 11076920
  38. 11076920
  39. 11076920
  40. 11076920
  41. 11076920
  42. 11076920
  43. 11076920
  44. 11076920
  45. 11076920
  46. 11076920
  47. 11076920
  48. 11076920
  49. 11076920
  50. 11076920
Contact Seller

$18,720

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
189,273KM
Used
VIN 1FTNE2EW1DDA82531

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 189,273 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Ford Econoline E-250 Cargo Van,4.6L V8 SOHC 16V engine, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, bluetooth, overdrive, aluminum bulkhead with door, aux, traction control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, navigation aid, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. $18,720.00 plus $375 processing fee, $19,095.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
full size spare tire
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Mechanical

Limited Slip Differential

Convenience

Tow Hitch Receiver

Additional Features

Subwoofer
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Navigation Aid
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Repo.com

Used 2010 Ford F-350 SD SuperCab Service Body Dually 2WD Diesel with Crane for sale in Burnaby, BC
2010 Ford F-350 SD SuperCab Service Body Dually 2WD Diesel with Crane 199,464 KM $12,060 + tax & lic
Used 2013 GMC Savana G4500 14 Foot Cube Van With Mobile Pressure Washing Unit for sale in Burnaby, BC
2013 GMC Savana G4500 14 Foot Cube Van With Mobile Pressure Washing Unit 31,543 KM $48,810 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Transit 350 Wagon High Roof XL 15 Passenger Van 148-inch WheelBase for sale in Burnaby, BC
2021 Ford Transit 350 Wagon High Roof XL 15 Passenger Van 148-inch WheelBase 36,275 KM $69,950 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,720

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2013 Ford Econoline