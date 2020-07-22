Menu
2013 Ford Econoline

121,095 KM

$9,810

+ tax & licensing
Repo.com

604-522-7376

E-250 Cargo Van Ladder Rack Rear Shelving

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

121,095KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5525883
  Stock #: BC0032826
  VIN: 1FTNE2EW6DDA32708

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # BC0032826
  • Mileage 121,095 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Ford Econoline E-250 Cargo Van Ladder Rack Rear Shelving, 4.6L, 8 cylinder, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, gray interior. This vehicle has a rebuilt title and has been inspected and certified. See photo gallery for the previous condition. $9,810.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $10,110.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
full size spare tire
Automatic Headlights
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential
Subwoofer
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Email Repo.com

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

