2013 Ford Econoline

0 KM

E-350 XLT Super Duty Extended Cargo Van

Location

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

$16,910

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 6436693
  Stock #: BC0033397
  VIN: 1FBSS3BLXDDA87372

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Ford Econoline E-350 XLT Super Duty Extended Cargo Van, 5.4L, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, gray interior, cloth Decal Valid March 2021. $16,910.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $17,260.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
full size spare tire
Automatic Headlights
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Vehicle Stability Control System
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Email Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

