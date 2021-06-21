Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Ford Econoline

219,359 KM

Details Description Features

$21,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$21,500

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2013 Ford Econoline

2013 Ford Econoline

E450 25 passenger Bus

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford Econoline

E450 25 passenger Bus

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 7461149
  2. 7461149
  3. 7461149
  4. 7461149
  5. 7461149
  6. 7461149
  7. 7461149
  8. 7461149
  9. 7461149
  10. 7461149
  11. 7461149
  12. 7461149
  13. 7461149
  14. 7461149
  15. 7461149
  16. 7461149
  17. 7461149
  18. 7461149
  19. 7461149
  20. 7461149
  21. 7461149
  22. 7461149
  23. 7461149
  24. 7461149
  25. 7461149
  26. 7461149
  27. 7461149
  28. 7461149
  29. 7461149
  30. 7461149
  31. 7461149
  32. 7461149
  33. 7461149
  34. 7461149
  35. 7461149
  36. 7461149
  37. 7461149
  38. 7461149
  39. 7461149
  40. 7461149
  41. 7461149
  42. 7461149
  43. 7461149
  44. 7461149
  45. 7461149
  46. 7461149
  47. 7461149
  48. 7461149
  49. 7461149
  50. 7461149
Contact Seller

$21,500

+ taxes & licensing

219,359KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7461149
  • Stock #: BC0034015
  • VIN: 1FDFE4FS9DDA59781

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 10-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 219,359 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Ford Econoline E450 25 passenger Bus, 6.8L V10 SOHC 20V engine, 10 cylinder, 2 door,1 driver, 25 passenger automatic, RWD, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, white exterior, gray interior. Decal expiry date Feb 2022. $21,500.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $21,850.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
Power Door Locks
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Limited Slip Differential
Automatic Headlights
Locking Differential
Vehicle Stability Control System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Repo.com

2007 BMW X5 4.8i
 187,874 KM
$4,950 + tax & lic
1990 Federal Motors ...
 11,875 KM
$28,800 + tax & lic
2001 Ford F-250 SD X...
 228,235 KM
$3,950 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory