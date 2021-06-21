+ taxes & licensing
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
2013 Ford Econoline E450 25 passenger Bus, 6.8L V10 SOHC 20V engine, 10 cylinder, 2 door,1 driver, 25 passenger automatic, RWD, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, white exterior, gray interior. Decal expiry date Feb 2022. $21,500.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $21,850.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
