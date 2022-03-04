Menu
2013 Ford Edge

87,800 KM

Details Description

$19,899

+ tax & licensing
$19,899

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2013 Ford Edge

2013 Ford Edge

SEL 4D Utility AWD

2013 Ford Edge

SEL 4D Utility AWD

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$19,899

+ taxes & licensing

87,800KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8616353
  Stock #: Q51260A
  VIN: 2FMDK4JC7DBC90300

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # Q51260A
  Mileage 87,800 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2013 Ford Edge AWD is in excellent condition. A great utility vehicle for the family or even just about anything, decent trunk space, good legroom for passengers. You will be surprised at the features included, such as Navigation, rear-view camera, a large sunroof, leather heated & power adjustable seats, dual climate control and much more. Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

