2013 Ford Escape

136,388 KM

Details Description Features

$11,970

+ tax & licensing
$11,970

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2013 Ford Escape

2013 Ford Escape

SEL 4WD ECOBOOST

2013 Ford Escape

SEL 4WD ECOBOOST

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$11,970

+ taxes & licensing

136,388KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6477900
  • Stock #: BC0033441
  • VIN: 1FMCU9H9XDUB87668

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 136,388 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Ford Escape SEL 4WD Ecoboost, 2.0L, 4 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, bluetooth, usb, aux, SD card, powered seat, memory seat, auto start, push start, heated seats, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior, leather.(This vehicle is currently OFFSITE and will be transported to our facility upon your arrival. Transportation may take up to 1 hour). $11,970.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $12,320.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Limited Slip Differential
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Locking Differential
Cargo Area Cover
Front air dam
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Driver Power Seat
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Front Power Memory Seat
Power Trunk Lid
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Remote Ignition
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Load Bearing Exterior Rack
Vehicle Stability Control System
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Repo.com

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory