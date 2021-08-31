2013 Ford Escape

$15,500 + taxes & licensing 8 5 , 3 1 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7975037

7975037 Stock #: BC0034308

BC0034308 VIN: 1FMCU9GX2DUC27547

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 85,316 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Rear Spoiler Rear Wiper Automatic Headlights Front air dam Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Child Safety Door Locks Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Power Door Locks Tachometer Tilt Steering Column Trip Computer rear window defogger Cargo Area Cover Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Tow Hitch Receiver Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Additional Features Telescopic steering column Front side airbag Side Head Curtain Airbag Navigation Aid Power Trunk Lid Vehicle Anti-Theft Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Electronic Brake Assistance Cargo Area Tiedowns Load Bearing Exterior Rack Vehicle Stability Control System Towing Preparation Package 4WD/AWD Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

