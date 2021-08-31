Menu
2013 Ford Escape

85,316 KM

Details

$15,500

+ tax & licensing
$15,500

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2013 Ford Escape

2013 Ford Escape

SE 4WD Ecoboost

2013 Ford Escape

SE 4WD Ecoboost

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$15,500

+ taxes & licensing

85,316KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7975037
  • Stock #: BC0034308
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GX2DUC27547

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 85,316 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Ford Escape SE 4WD Ecoboost, 1.6L, 4 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, navigation aid, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, gray exterior, gray interior, cloth. $15,500.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $15,850.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Front air dam
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Cargo Area Cover
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Tow Hitch Receiver
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Navigation Aid
Power Trunk Lid
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Load Bearing Exterior Rack
Vehicle Stability Control System
Towing Preparation Package
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

