2013 Ford Expedition EL XLT 4WD (Ex Police), 5 seater, 5.4L, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel ABS, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, white exterior, grey interior. This listing is a former government vehicle, the next owner will be the second owner. $11,510.00 plus $375 processing fee, $11,885.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Details Description Features

12283980

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

Used
165,142KM
VIN 1FMJK1G51DEF61964

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 165,142 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Interior

Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel

Safety

ABS Brakes

Additional Features

4WD/AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2013 Ford Expedition