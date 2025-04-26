Menu
2013 Ford Expedition EL XLT 4WD Ex Police, 5.4L, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, NO Back Seats, white exterior, black interior, cloth. $10,750.00 plus $375 processing fee, $11,125.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Sale price until April 26, 2025, 3:00 PM PDT. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2013 Ford Expedition

174,042 KM

$12,750

+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Expedition

EL XLT 4WD Ex Police

12426336

2013 Ford Expedition

EL XLT 4WD Ex Police

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$12,750

+ taxes & licensing

Used
174,042KM
VIN 1FMJK1G58DEF61959

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 174,042 KM

Safety

Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Windows

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Cargo Net

AM/FM Radio

Alloy Wheels
Rear Wiper
Rain Sensing Wipers

Tow Hitch Receiver

adjustable foot pedals
Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$12,750

+ taxes & licensing

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2013 Ford Expedition