Super Clean XTR 5 Litre, Matching canopy 

Looking for a reliable workhorse thats ready to tackle any terrain? Feast your eyes on this meticulously maintained 2013 Ford F-150 XLT, available now at Milani Auto Sales! This rugged pickup truck, cloaked in a sophisticated grey exterior and boasting a comfortable grey interior, is built to handle both your daily commute and your weekend adventures. With a powerful 5.0L 8-cylinder engine and responsive automatic transmission, youll experience smooth performance whether youre hauling cargo or cruising down the highway. This truck has a solid 240,000km on the odometer, a testament to its durability and the care its received.

This 2013 Ford F-150 XLT is more than just a truck; its a statement. This 4-door, 4-wheel drive pickup offers the space and capability you need to take on any challenge. With a Flex Fuel engine, you have the added flexibility of fuel choices. Don't miss your chance to own a truly dependable and versatile truck. Visit Milani Auto Sales today and see why this F-150 is the perfect partner for your next adventure.

Here are some key features that make this F-150 a standout:

Powerful 5.0L V8 Engine: Provides robust performance and ample power for any task.
4-Wheel Drive: Conquer challenging terrains with confidence and control.
Spacious 4-Door Design: Offers comfortable seating for passengers and easy access.
Automatic Transmission: Ensures effortless gear changes for a smooth driving experience.
Flex Fuel Capability: Provides fuel flexibility, adding to the trucks versatility.

2013 Ford F-150

240,000 KM

$12,990

+ taxes & licensing
2013 Ford F-150

XLT

12874661

2013 Ford F-150

XLT

Milani Auto Sales

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

778-893-8434

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
240,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTFW1EF7DFD57528

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 240,000 KM

Super Clean XTR 5 Litre, Matching canopy 

Looking for a reliable workhorse that's ready to tackle any terrain? Feast your eyes on this meticulously maintained 2013 Ford F-150 XLT, available now at Milani Auto Sales! This rugged pickup truck, cloaked in a sophisticated grey exterior and boasting a comfortable grey interior, is built to handle both your daily commute and your weekend adventures. With a powerful 5.0L 8-cylinder engine and responsive automatic transmission, you'll experience smooth performance whether you're hauling cargo or cruising down the highway. This truck has a solid 240,000km on the odometer, a testament to its durability and the care it's received.

This 2013 Ford F-150 XLT is more than just a truck; it's a statement. This 4-door, 4-wheel drive pickup offers the space and capability you need to take on any challenge. With a Flex Fuel engine, you have the added flexibility of fuel choices. Don't miss your chance to own a truly dependable and versatile truck. Visit Milani Auto Sales today and see why this F-150 is the perfect partner for your next adventure.

Here are some key features that make this F-150 a standout:

  • Powerful 5.0L V8 Engine: Provides robust performance and ample power for any task.
  • 4-Wheel Drive: Conquer challenging terrains with confidence and control.
  • Spacious 4-Door Design: Offers comfortable seating for passengers and easy access.
  • Automatic Transmission: Ensures effortless gear changes for a smooth driving experience.
  • Flex Fuel Capability: Provides fuel flexibility, adding to the truck's versatility.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™

XTR

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Power Outlet

Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

