$12,990+ taxes & licensing
2013 Ford F-150
XLT
2013 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Milani Auto Sales
1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4
778-893-8434
$12,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 240,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Super Clean XTR 5 Litre, Matching canopy
Looking for a reliable workhorse that's ready to tackle any terrain? Feast your eyes on this meticulously maintained 2013 Ford F-150 XLT, available now at Milani Auto Sales! This rugged pickup truck, cloaked in a sophisticated grey exterior and boasting a comfortable grey interior, is built to handle both your daily commute and your weekend adventures. With a powerful 5.0L 8-cylinder engine and responsive automatic transmission, you'll experience smooth performance whether you're hauling cargo or cruising down the highway. This truck has a solid 240,000km on the odometer, a testament to its durability and the care it's received.
This 2013 Ford F-150 XLT is more than just a truck; it's a statement. This 4-door, 4-wheel drive pickup offers the space and capability you need to take on any challenge. With a Flex Fuel engine, you have the added flexibility of fuel choices. Don't miss your chance to own a truly dependable and versatile truck. Visit Milani Auto Sales today and see why this F-150 is the perfect partner for your next adventure.
Here are some key features that make this F-150 a standout:
- Powerful 5.0L V8 Engine: Provides robust performance and ample power for any task.
- 4-Wheel Drive: Conquer challenging terrains with confidence and control.
- Spacious 4-Door Design: Offers comfortable seating for passengers and easy access.
- Automatic Transmission: Ensures effortless gear changes for a smooth driving experience.
- Flex Fuel Capability: Provides fuel flexibility, adding to the truck's versatility.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Exterior
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Milani Auto Sales
Email Milani Auto Sales
Milani Auto Sales
Primary
Call Dealer
778-893-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
778-893-8434