2013 Ford F-150

184,176 KM

$40,750

+ tax & licensing
Repo.com

604-522-7376

SVT Raptor SuperCrew 5.5-ft. Bed 4WD

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

184,176KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7488417
  • Stock #: BC0034097
  • VIN: 1FTFW1R65DFA33293

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BC0034097
  • Mileage 184,176 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor SuperCrew 5.5-ft. Bed 4WD, 6.2L, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, red exterior, , leather. $40,750.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $41,100.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Column
Leather Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Alloy Wheels
High intensity discharge headlights
tilt steering
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch Receiver
Limited Slip Differential
rear window defogger
full size spare tire
adjustable foot pedals
Locking Differential
Subwoofer
Cargo Area Cover
Front air dam
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System
Towing Preparation Package
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Pickup Truck Bed Liner

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

