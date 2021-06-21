2013 Ford F-150

$40,750 + taxes & licensing 1 8 4 , 1 7 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7488417

7488417 Stock #: BC0034097

BC0034097 VIN: 1FTFW1R65DFA33293

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # BC0034097

Mileage 184,176 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Door Locks Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Column Leather Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Tachometer CD Player Trip Computer Exterior Alloy Wheels High intensity discharge headlights Convenience tilt steering Automatic Headlights Tow Hitch Receiver Powertrain Limited Slip Differential Windows rear window defogger Mechanical full size spare tire Additional Features adjustable foot pedals Locking Differential Subwoofer Cargo Area Cover Front air dam ELECTRONIC PARKING AID Telescopic steering column Front side airbag Side Head Curtain Airbag Heated Exterior Mirror Vehicle Anti-Theft Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Cargo Area Tiedowns Vehicle Stability Control System Towing Preparation Package Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate 4WD/AWD Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror Pickup Truck Bed Liner

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.