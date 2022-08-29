$8,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2013 Ford F-150
XLT ECOBOOST
Location
Milani Auto Sales
1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,995
- Listing ID: 9020551
- VIN: 1FTFW1ET2DKD49883
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Ford F150 XLT EcoBoost
Tonneau Cover
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hitch
Full Load
New front brakes / rotors
USB / Aux port
In very good condition; runs great!
Many trucks to choose from!
Buying your next vehicle made easy.
Come and see what we have to offer at Milani Auto Sales. Proudly serving Burnaby for over 30 years.
We buy, sell, and trade clean cars and trucks.
Financing and leasing options are available OAC.
Vehicle History and Mechanical Inspection Report available.
All vehicles fully inspected by a licensed mechanic.
Trades are Welcome!
Please contact us for complete details.
Documentation fee $395.00.
Dealer #8902
Vehicle Features
