2013 Ford F-150

0 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Milani Auto Sales

604-761-9256

XLT ECOBOOST

XLT ECOBOOST

Location

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9020551
  • Stock #: D49883
  • VIN: 1FTFW1ET2DKD49883

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Ford F150 XLT EcoBoost 

Tonneau Cover 
Alloy Wheels 
Tow Hitch 
Full Load 
New front brakes / rotors 
USB / Aux port 
In very good condition; runs great!
Many trucks to choose from! 

Buying your next vehicle made easy.

Come and see what we have to offer at Milani Auto Sales. Proudly serving Burnaby for over 30 years. 

We buy, sell, and trade clean cars and trucks.  

Financing and leasing options are available OAC.

 

Vehicle History and Mechanical Inspection Report available.

All vehicles fully inspected by a licensed mechanic.

Trades are Welcome!

Please contact us for complete details.

Documentation fee $395.00.

Dealer #8902

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Turbocharged
Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Milani Auto Sales

Milani Auto Sales

Primary

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

