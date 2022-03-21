Menu
2013 Ford F-250

139,937 KM

Details Description Features

$29,870

+ tax & licensing
$29,870

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2013 Ford F-250

2013 Ford F-250

SD XLT SuperCab Long Bed 4WD

2013 Ford F-250

SD XLT SuperCab Long Bed 4WD

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$29,870

+ taxes & licensing

139,937KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8869349
  • Stock #: BC0035125
  • VIN: 1FT7X2B69DEA00661

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 139,937 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Ford F-250 SD XLT SuperCab Long Bed 4WD, 6.2L, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, black interior, cloth. $29,870.00 plus $350 processing fee, $30,220.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Chrome Wheels
full size spare tire
Automatic Headlights
SPLASH GUARDS
Front air dam
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Cargo Area Cover
AM/FM Radio
Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential
Tow Hitch Receiver
adjustable foot pedals
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System
Towing Preparation Package
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Pickup Truck Bed Liner

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

