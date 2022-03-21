2013 Ford F-250

$29,870 + taxes & licensing 1 3 9 , 9 3 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8869349

8869349 Stock #: BC0035125

BC0035125 VIN: 1FT7X2B69DEA00661

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 139,937 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Chrome Wheels full size spare tire Automatic Headlights SPLASH GUARDS Front air dam Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights ABS Brakes Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Power Door Locks Tachometer Tilt Steering Column tilt steering Trip Computer rear window defogger Cargo Area Cover Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Mechanical Limited Slip Differential Locking Differential Convenience Tow Hitch Receiver Additional Features adjustable foot pedals ELECTRONIC PARKING AID Telescopic steering column Front side airbag Side Head Curtain Airbag Heated Exterior Mirror Vehicle Anti-Theft Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Cargo Area Tiedowns Vehicle Stability Control System Towing Preparation Package Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate 4WD/AWD Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror Pickup Truck Bed Liner

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.