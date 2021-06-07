Menu
2013 Ford F-350

363,390 KM

Details Description Features

$8,950

+ tax & licensing
$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2013 Ford F-350

2013 Ford F-350

SD SUPERCAB 4WD

2013 Ford F-350

SD SUPERCAB 4WD

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

363,390KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7245131
  Stock #: BC0033907
  VIN: 1FT8X3B62DEB48497

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Grey
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 363,390 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Ford F-350 SD SuperCab 4WD, 6.2L, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, back up sensors, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. $8,950.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $9,300.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Tow Hitch Receiver
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Alloy Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Locking Differential
Front air dam
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Vehicle Stability Control System
Towing Preparation Package
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Pickup Truck Bed Liner
Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

