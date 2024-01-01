Menu
2013 Ford F-450 SD Regular Cab DRW Flatdeck 2WD Dually, 6.8L, 6.8L V10 SOHC 30V engine, 10 cylinder, RWD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, black interior, cloth. $15,550.00 plus $375 processing fee, $15,925.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2013 Ford F-450

319,244 KM

$15,550

+ tax & licensing
Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$15,550

+ taxes & licensing

Used
319,244KM
VIN 1FDUF4GYXDEB26714

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 10-cylinder
  • Stock # BC0037251
  • Mileage 319,244 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Additional Features

Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

