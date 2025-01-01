Menu
2013 Ford F-450 SD regular cab dually plow truck with 9-foot dump box, powered by a 6.7L diesel engine with rear-wheel drive and automatic transmission. Equipped with PTO, trailer brake, beacon, work light, plow light, hazard light, and hoist switches, as well as a lockable tailgate switch and Webasto heater control. Features an AM/FM radio, 12V input, and storage compartments. Includes a Meyer front plow and dump awning. White exterior over grey vinyl interior. Built for heavy-duty snow and hauling tasks. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $49,810.00 plus $375 processing fee, $50,185.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

13072315

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$49,810

+ taxes & licensing

Used
63,557KM
VIN 1FDUF4GT8DEA77212

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 63,557 KM

Vehicle Description

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Air Conditioning
Trip Computer

AM/FM Radio

Steel Wheels

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

