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This 2013 Ford F-550 crew cab service truck is powered by a 6.8L SOHC EFI Triton V10 paired with an automatic transmission and four-wheel drive, offering a capable setup for worksite and fleet applications. Configured as a service truck, it features a utility deck measuring approximately 6 feet long by 8 feet wide, providing functional workspace and equipment-carrying capability within an overall vehicle length of approximately 24 feet 6 inches. Additional equipment includes SYNC voice-activated controls, Bluetooth connectivity, USB ports, ABS, traction control, and front passenger, side, and head airbags. Finished in red with a grey vinyl interior, this four-door heavy-duty truck provides a practical and straightforward setup suitable for service, contractor, or commercial use. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $33,870.00 plus $375 processing fee, $34,245.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2013 Ford F-550

74,139 KM

Details Description Features

$33,870

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Ford F-550

Crew Cab 4x4 Service Truck 6.8L V10

Watch This Vehicle
14032977

2013 Ford F-550

Crew Cab 4x4 Service Truck 6.8L V10

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

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Contact Seller

$33,870

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
74,139KM
VIN 1FD0W5HYXDEA94656

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 10-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 74,139 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2013 Ford F-550 crew cab service truck is powered by a 6.8L SOHC EFI Triton V10 paired with an automatic transmission and four-wheel drive, offering a capable setup for worksite and fleet applications. Configured as a service truck, it features a utility deck measuring approximately 6 feet long by 8 feet wide, providing functional workspace and equipment-carrying capability within an overall vehicle length of approximately 24 feet 6 inches.

Additional equipment includes SYNC voice-activated controls, Bluetooth connectivity, USB ports, ABS, traction control, and front passenger, side, and head airbags. Finished in red with a grey vinyl interior, this four-door heavy-duty truck provides a practical and straightforward setup suitable for service, contractor, or commercial use. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $33,870.00 plus $375 processing fee, $34,245.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Additional Features

4WD/AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

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6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

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604-522-7376

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$33,870

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2013 Ford F-550