$36,875+ taxes & licensing
2013 GMC Savana
G2500 Extended Pressure Washing Cargo Van
Location
Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
604-522-7376
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 72,064 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2013 GMC Savana G2500 Extended cargo van is powered by a 4.8L V8 engine paired with an automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive. Outfitted as a pressure washing service vehicle, it is equipped with a CleanCo Compact 47 pressure washing machine, vacuum system, blower, and integrated gauges including temperature, pressure, and vacuum readouts. Additional features include air conditioning and heat, AM/FM radio, auto headlights, multiple 12V inputs, and a practical cargo-oriented interior with manual door locks and manual rolling windows. Finished in white with a grey cloth interior, this Savana provides a ready-to-work setup suitable for mobile pressure washing and exterior cleaning operations. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $36,875.00 plus $375 processing fee, $37,250.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
