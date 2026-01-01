Menu
This 2013 GMC Savana G2500 Extended cargo van is powered by a 4.8L V8 engine paired with an automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive. Outfitted as a pressure washing service vehicle, it is equipped with a CleanCo Compact 47 pressure washing machine, vacuum system, blower, and integrated gauges including temperature, pressure, and vacuum readouts. Additional features include air conditioning and heat, AM/FM radio, auto headlights, multiple 12V inputs, and a practical cargo-oriented interior with manual door locks and manual rolling windows. Finished in white with a grey cloth interior, this Savana provides a ready-to-work setup suitable for mobile pressure washing and exterior cleaning operations. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $36,875.00 plus $375 processing fee, $37,250.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2013 GMC Savana

72,064 KM

$36,875

+ taxes & licensing
2013 GMC Savana

G2500 Extended Pressure Washing Cargo Van

13484885

2013 GMC Savana

G2500 Extended Pressure Washing Cargo Van

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$36,875

+ taxes & licensing

Used
72,064KM
VIN 1GTW7GCA7D1171766

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 72,064 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Interior

Air Conditioning

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels

More inventory From Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Used 2008 Suzuki Carry DA63T JDM Kei Truck 660cc RWD for sale in Burnaby, BC
2008 Suzuki Carry DA63T JDM Kei Truck 660cc RWD 89,392 KM $10,880 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Ford F-550 XL Super Duty Diesel Service Truck with IMT Crane for sale in Burnaby, BC
2010 Ford F-550 XL Super Duty Diesel Service Truck with IMT Crane 151,577 KM $43,880 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Ford F-750 XL Super Duty Cummins 12-Foot Dump Truck with Air Brakes for sale in Burnaby, BC
2011 Ford F-750 XL Super Duty Cummins 12-Foot Dump Truck with Air Brakes 0 $79,880 + tax & lic

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

$36,875

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2013 GMC Savana