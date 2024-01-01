Menu
2013 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE Ext. Cab 4WD, 5.3L V8 OHV 16V FFV engine., 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors. Currently Registered in Newfoundland, Buyer to Certify Currently does not meet motor vehicle requirements. $2,500.00 plus $375 processing fee, $2,875.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2013 GMC Sierra 1500

231,119 KM

Details Description Features

$2,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
231,119KM
VIN 1GTR2VE78DZ404976

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 231,119 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Wheels
full size spare tire
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
SPLASH GUARDS
Front air dam

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Cover

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Mechanical

Locking Differential

Convenience

Tow Hitch Receiver

Additional Features

adjustable foot pedals
Subwoofer
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Vehicle Stability Control System
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Pickup Truck Bed Liner

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2013 GMC Sierra 1500