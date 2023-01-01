Menu
2013 GMC Sierra 1500

237,025 KM

Details Description Features

$17,990

+ tax & licensing
$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

Milani Auto Sales

604-761-9256

2013 GMC Sierra 1500

2013 GMC Sierra 1500

SL NEVADA EDITION

2013 GMC Sierra 1500

SL NEVADA EDITION

Location

Milani Auto Sales

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

604-761-9256

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

237,025KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9606349
  • Stock #: 395056
  • VIN: 1GTR2UEAXDZ395056

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 237,025 KM

Vehicle Description

In very good condition
Clean in and out
Runs strong
After market black wheels 
Good AT tires
Nice truck

 

Buying your next vehicle made easy.

Come and see what we have to offer at Milani Auto Sales. Proudly serving Burnaby for over 30 years. 

We buy, sell, and trade clean cars and trucks.  

Financing and leasing options are available OAC.

 

Vehicle History and Mechanical Inspection Report available.

All vehicles fully inspected by a licensed mechanic.

Trades are Welcome!

Please contact us for complete details.

Documentation fee $395.00.

Dealer #8902

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

