2013 GMC Yukon SLE 4WD r row seating SUV, 5.3L V8 OHV 16V FFV engine, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, black exterior, black interior, leather. $26,840.00 plus $375 processing fee, $27,215.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2013 GMC Yukon

125,070 KM

$26,840

+ tax & licensing
2013 GMC Yukon

SLE 4WD r row seating SUV

2013 GMC Yukon

SLE 4WD r row seating SUV

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$26,840

+ taxes & licensing

125,070KM
Used
VIN 1GKS2AE00DR258493

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 125,070 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger

Exterior

Rear Wiper
Front air dam

Convenience

Tow Hitch Receiver

Additional Features

Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Third Row Removable Seat
Vehicle Anti-Theft
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Passenger Climate Controls

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$26,840

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2013 GMC Yukon