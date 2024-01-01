Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>this is a beautiful condition, fully loaded CRV</div><div><br></div>

2013 Honda CR-V

204,550 KM

Details Description Features

$13,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Honda CR-V

EX-L

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Honda CR-V

EX-L

Location

Milani Auto Sales

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

778-893-8434

Contact Seller

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
204,550KM
VIN 2HKRM4H70DH109104

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 204,550 KM

Vehicle Description

this is a beautiful condition, fully loaded CRV

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Milani Auto Sales

Used 2013 Honda CR-V EX-L for sale in Burnaby, BC
2013 Honda CR-V EX-L 204,550 KM $13,990 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Hyundai Elantra Sport Appearance for sale in Burnaby, BC
2015 Hyundai Elantra Sport Appearance 153,000 KM $8,990 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Nissan Rogue SL for sale in Burnaby, BC
2008 Nissan Rogue SL 227,000 KM $4,790 + tax & lic

Email Milani Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Milani Auto Sales

Milani Auto Sales

Primary

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

Call Dealer

778-893-XXXX

(click to show)

778-893-8434

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

Milani Auto Sales

778-893-8434

Contact Seller
2013 Honda CR-V