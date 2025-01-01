Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

2013 Infiniti G37

127,200 KM

Details Description

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Infiniti G37

X Coupe AWD Premium Sport

Watch This Vehicle
12255937

2013 Infiniti G37

X Coupe AWD Premium Sport

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

Contact Seller

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
127,200KM
VIN JN1CV6EL6DM982607

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Aspen Pearl
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA82607
  • Mileage 127,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

Used 2023 Audi RS 6 Avant 4.0T quattro 8sp S-tronic for sale in Burnaby, BC
2023 Audi RS 6 Avant 4.0T quattro 8sp S-tronic 15,100 KM $132,888 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda Pilot Touring 8P 9AT for sale in Burnaby, BC
2019 Honda Pilot Touring 8P 9AT 76,700 KM $33,888 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse Fastback for sale in Burnaby, BC
2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse Fastback 1,850 KM $79,421 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2013 Infiniti G37