2013 International 7400 Workstar Altec Bucket Truck with Air Brakes, 9.3L, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, 6X4, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, white exterior, grey interior, vinyl. GVWR 24,494 kg / 54,000 lbs, Bucket platform capacity 700 lbs, platform height 56 ft. Bucket certification valid until March 5, 2026. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $69,820.00 plus $375 processing fee, $70,195.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2013 International 7400

180,172 KM

$69,820

+ taxes & licensing
2013 International 7400

Workstar Altec Bucket Truck Diesel with Air Brakes

12870683

2013 International 7400

Workstar Altec Bucket Truck Diesel with Air Brakes

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$69,820

+ taxes & licensing

Used
180,172KM
VIN 1HTWGAZR8DJ253390

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0038229
  • Mileage 180,172 KM

2013 International 7400 Workstar Altec Bucket Truck with Air Brakes, 9.3L, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, 6X4, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, white exterior, grey interior, vinyl. GVWR 24,494 kg / 54,000 lbs, Bucket platform capacity 700 lbs, platform height 56 ft. Bucket certification valid until March 5, 2026. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $69,820.00 plus $375 processing fee, $70,195.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Air Conditioning
Trip Computer

AM/FM Radio

Steel Wheels

Driver Airbag

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$69,820

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2013 International 7400