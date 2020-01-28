2013 International WorkStar 7600 26 foot Tow Truck Flat Tilt Deck Dually Diesel With Air Brakes, 13.0L, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, 6X4, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Engine Hrs 5921, Engine Pto Hrs 2461 (This vehicle is currently OFFSITE and will be transported to our facility upon your arrival. Transportation may take up to 1 hour). $65,730.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $66,030.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.