2013 International WorkStar 7600

26 foot Tow Truck Flat Tilt Deck Dually Diesel With Air Brakes

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$65,730

+ taxes & licensing

  • 182,090KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4617636
  • Stock #: BC0032315
  • VIN: 1HTGRSJR2DJ260299
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Commercial
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door

2013 International WorkStar 7600 26 foot Tow Truck Flat Tilt Deck Dually Diesel With Air Brakes, 13.0L, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, 6X4, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Engine Hrs 5921, Engine Pto Hrs 2461 (This vehicle is currently OFFSITE and will be transported to our facility upon your arrival. Transportation may take up to 1 hour). $65,730.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $66,030.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
Powertrain
  • Limited Slip Differential
Exterior
  • Steel Wheels
Safety
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
Additional Features
  • Locking Differential
  • Vehicle Stability Control System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

