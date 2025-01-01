Menu
2013 Isuzu NQR StarFire S-4 Diesel Street Sweeper

2013 Isuzu NQR

15,198 KM

$85,830

+ taxes & licensing
2013 Isuzu NQR

StarFire S-4 Diesel Street Sweeper

12969602

2013 Isuzu NQR

StarFire S-4 Diesel Street Sweeper

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$85,830

+ taxes & licensing

Used
15,198 KM
VIN JALE5W168D7301219

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0038341
  • Mileage 15,198 KM

2013 Isuzu NQR StarFire S-4 Diesel Street Sweeper, 5.2L, 4 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, 4X2, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. 175-litre water tank, dual side sweepers, rear sweeper, hopper dump, gutter brooms, backup camera, reverse camera, underside camera. 696 PTO hours, 1121 engine hours. Overall vehicle measurements: 22'2" L x 8' W x 8'7" H. Certification and decal valid until September 2026. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $85,830.00 plus $375 processing fee, $86,205.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Interior

Air Conditioning
Trip Computer

AM/FM Radio

ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag

Steel Wheels

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$85,830

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2013 Isuzu NQR