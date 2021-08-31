Menu
2013 JOHN DEER 1545 Series II

0 KM

$14,780

+ tax & licensing
$14,780

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2013 JOHN DEER 1545 Series II

2013 JOHN DEER 1545 Series II

Front Mount Tractor 4x4 Diesel with Rotary Broom

2013 JOHN DEER 1545 Series II

Front Mount Tractor 4x4 Diesel with Rotary Broom

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$14,780

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Calculate Payments
  Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 7919529
  Stock #: BC0034413
  VIN: 1TC1545XACT100242

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Green
  Interior Colour Yellow
  Body Style Commercial
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # BC0034413
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 John Deer 1545 Series II Front Mount Tractor 4x4 Diesel with Rotary Broom, 1 door, automatic, AM/FM radio, green exterior, yellow interior, vinyl.(This item is currently OFFSITE and will be shown at yard B with our staff member upon your arrival). $14,780.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $15,130.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
tilt steering
Steel Wheels
Vehicle Stability Control System

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

