2013 John Deere F1400

0 KM

Details

$17,730

+ tax & licensing
$17,730

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2013 John Deere F1400

2013 John Deere F1400

1545 Series II 4 Wheel Drive Diesel Mower

2013 John Deere F1400

1545 Series II 4 Wheel Drive Diesel Mower

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$17,730

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 7707022
  Stock #: BC0034265
  VIN: 1TC1545XVDT110253

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # BC0034265
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 John Deere 1545 Series II 4 Wheel Drive Diesel Mower Enclosed Cab $17,730.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $18,080.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

