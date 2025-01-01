Menu
2013 K-Line 16 Foot Steel Tandem Pony 17 Ton Dump Trailer with Air Weigh, Hybrid, automatic, RWD, grey exterior, grey interior. Air Weigh Tarp Pintle Trailer Hitch This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $29,520.00 plus $375 processing fee, $29,895.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option.

2013 K-Line 16 Foot Steel Tandem Pony 17 Ton Dump Trailer with Air Weigh

1 KM

Details Description

$29,520

+ taxes & licensing
2013 K-Line 16 Foot Steel Tandem Pony 17 Ton Dump Trailer with Air Weigh

12665589

2013 K-Line 16 Foot Steel Tandem Pony 17 Ton Dump Trailer with Air Weigh

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$29,520

+ taxes & licensing

Used
1KM
VIN 2K9DP224XDL072189

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 1 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 K-Line 16 Foot Steel Tandem Pony 17 Ton Dump Trailer with Air Weigh, Hybrid, automatic, RWD, grey exterior, grey interior.

Air Weigh

Tarp

Pintle Trailer Hitch This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $29,520.00 plus $375 processing fee, $29,895.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

$29,520

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2013 K-Line 16 Foot Steel Tandem Pony 17 Ton Dump Trailer with Air Weigh