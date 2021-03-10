Menu
2013 Keystone Avalanche

0 KM

Details

$28,870

+ tax & licensing
$28,870

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2013 Keystone Avalanche

2013 Keystone Avalanche

360 RB 5 Slides 5th Wheel Trailer

2013 Keystone Avalanche

360 RB 5 Slides 5th Wheel Trailer

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$28,870

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 6787583
  Stock #: BC0033629
  VIN: 4YDF36028DE760611

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Tan
  Body Style Travel Trailer
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Keystone Avalanche 360 RB 36 Foot 5th Wheel Trailer, 5 Slides, queen Size bed, 2 bunks, 1 1/2 bathrooms , living space with 3 seater leather couch, 4 person dining area, 45 inch samsung TV, with eaton audio, DVD system, granite kitchen counters, fridge, stove, microwave, 2nd lounge space comes with 3 seater leather sofa, 4 seater table, and 35 inch Sansui TV. $28,870.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $29,220.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

