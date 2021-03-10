+ taxes & licensing
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
2013 Keystone Avalanche 360 RB 36 Foot 5th Wheel Trailer, 5 Slides, queen Size bed, 2 bunks, 1 1/2 bathrooms , living space with 3 seater leather couch, 4 person dining area, 45 inch samsung TV, with eaton audio, DVD system, granite kitchen counters, fridge, stove, microwave, 2nd lounge space comes with 3 seater leather sofa, 4 seater table, and 35 inch Sansui TV. $28,870.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $29,220.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
