$18,850+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-522-7376
2013 KUBOTA RTV 1100
ATV Diesel 4x4 with dump Box
Location
Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
604-522-7376
$18,850
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9217183
- Stock #: BC0035386
- VIN: A5KC1HDALDG037514
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style ATV
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # BC0035386
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Kubota RTV 1100 ATV Diesel 4x4 with dump Box , 2 door, automatic, Kubota diesel engine, Hydraulic power steering, Hydraulic dumping cargo box, 4X4, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, orange exterior, black interior, vinyl. $18,850.00 plus $350 processing fee, $19,200.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.