2013 KUBOTA RTV 1100

0 KM

$18,850

+ tax & licensing
$18,850

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2013 KUBOTA RTV 1100

2013 KUBOTA RTV 1100

ATV Diesel 4x4 with dump Box

2013 KUBOTA RTV 1100

ATV Diesel 4x4 with dump Box

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$18,850

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 9217183
  Stock #: BC0035386
  VIN: A5KC1HDALDG037514

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Orange
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style ATV
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 2-door
  Stock # BC0035386
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Kubota RTV 1100 ATV Diesel 4x4 with dump Box , 2 door, automatic, Kubota diesel engine, Hydraulic power steering, Hydraulic dumping cargo box, 4X4, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, orange exterior, black interior, vinyl. $18,850.00 plus $350 processing fee, $19,200.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
4WD/AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-XXXX

604-522-7376

