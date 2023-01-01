Menu
2013 Land Rover Evoque

165,950 KM

Details Description

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2013 Land Rover Evoque

2013 Land Rover Evoque

Dynamic

2013 Land Rover Evoque

Dynamic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

165,950KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9579544
  Stock #: 8UTNA70869
  VIN: SALVT2BGXDH770869

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Fuji White
  Interior Colour Black/Red
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # 8UTNA70869
  Mileage 165,950 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

