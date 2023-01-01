2013 Land Rover Evoque

$19,995 + taxes & licensing 1 6 5 , 9 5 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9579544

9579544 Stock #: 8UTNA70869

8UTNA70869 VIN: SALVT2BGXDH770869

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Fuji White

Interior Colour Black/Red

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 8UTNA70869

Mileage 165,950 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.