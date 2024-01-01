Menu
Account
Sign In
2013 Lincoln MKT Hearse , 3.7L V6 DOHC 24V engine, 6 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, silver exterior, black interior, leather. $28,510.00 plus $375 processing fee, $28,885.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2013 Lincoln MKT

67,515 KM

Details Description Features

$28,510

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Lincoln MKT

Hearse

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Lincoln MKT

Hearse

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 11705962
  2. 11705962
  3. 11705962
  4. 11705962
  5. 11705962
  6. 11705962
  7. 11705962
  8. 11705962
  9. 11705962
  10. 11705962
  11. 11705962
  12. 11705962
  13. 11705962
  14. 11705962
  15. 11705962
  16. 11705962
  17. 11705962
  18. 11705962
  19. 11705962
  20. 11705962
  21. 11705962
  22. 11705962
  23. 11705962
  24. 11705962
  25. 11705962
  26. 11705962
  27. 11705962
  28. 11705962
  29. 11705962
  30. 11705962
  31. 11705962
  32. 11705962
  33. 11705962
  34. 11705962
  35. 11705962
  36. 11705962
  37. 11705962
  38. 11705962
  39. 11705962
  40. 11705962
  41. 11705962
  42. 11705962
  43. 11705962
  44. 11705962
  45. 11705962
  46. 11705962
  47. 11705962
  48. 11705962
  49. 11705962
  50. 11705962
Contact Seller

$28,510

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
67,515KM
VIN 2LJMJ5LK5DBL51643

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 67,515 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Lincoln MKT Hearse , 3.7L V6 DOHC 24V engine, 6 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, silver exterior, black interior, leather. $28,510.00 plus $375 processing fee, $28,885.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights

Mechanical

Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential

Additional Features

Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Stability Control System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Repo.com

Used 2006 Ford Lcf 550 Line Painter 2WD Diesel for sale in Burnaby, BC
2006 Ford Lcf 550 Line Painter 2WD Diesel 71,561 KM $29,510 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 High Roof Cargo Van 144-inch WheelBase 3 Seats for sale in Burnaby, BC
2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 High Roof Cargo Van 144-inch WheelBase 3 Seats 248,994 KM $30,840 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Kawasaki Vulcan S Motorcycle for sale in Burnaby, BC
2020 Kawasaki Vulcan S Motorcycle 18,171 KM $9,970 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,510

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2013 Lincoln MKT