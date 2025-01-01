Menu
2013 Lincoln MKT Limo AWD MKT Stratford Hearse, 3.7L, 6 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, AWD, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, silver exterior, charcoal interior, leather. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $39,920.00 plus $375 processing fee, $40,295.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased.

2013 Lincoln MKT

30,968 KM

$39,920

+ tax & licensing
2013 Lincoln MKT

Limo AWD MKT Stratford Hearse

12429538

2013 Lincoln MKT

Limo AWD MKT Stratford Hearse

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$39,920

+ taxes & licensing

Used
30,968KM
VIN 2LJMJ5LK8DBL51782

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 30,968 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Interior

Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Mechanical

Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential

Additional Features

Vehicle Stability Control System

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

$39,920

+ taxes & licensing

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2013 Lincoln MKT