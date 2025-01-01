$14,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2013 Mazda CX-5
GS AWD at
2013 Mazda CX-5
GS AWD at
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
$14,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
122,150KM
VIN JM3KE4CE1D0144775
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black clth
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UTNA44775
- Mileage 122,150 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Audi
2021 Audi S4 3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic 45,950 KM $47,888 + tax & lic
2021 Audi Q8 55 3.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic 37,200 KM $54,999 + tax & lic
2021 Audi Q7 55 3.0T Komfort quattro 8sp Tiptronic 74,150 KM $42,888 + tax & lic
Email OpenRoad Audi
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
Call Dealer
604-293-XXXX(click to show)
$14,999
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Audi
604-293-2834
2013 Mazda CX-5