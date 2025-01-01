Menu
2013 Mazda CX-5

122,150 KM

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
2013 Mazda CX-5

GS AWD at

12475348

2013 Mazda CX-5

GS AWD at

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
122,150KM
VIN JM3KE4CE1D0144775

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black clth
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA44775
  • Mileage 122,150 KM

