Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

126,700 KM

Details

$9,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport GS-SKY at

Watch This Vehicle
12289014

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport GS-SKY at

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

Contact Seller

$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
126,700KM
VIN JM1BL1L78D1789237

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL
  • Interior Colour Black clth
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA89237
  • Mileage 126,700 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

Used 2024 Audi RS 4 Q8 TFSI quattro for sale in Burnaby, BC
2024 Audi RS 4 Q8 TFSI quattro 16,650 KM $144,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Audi A5 Sportback 2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic for sale in Burnaby, BC
2021 Audi A5 Sportback 2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic 59,150 KM $40,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Audi Q3 45 2.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic for sale in Burnaby, BC
2021 Audi Q3 45 2.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic 14,600 KM $34,999 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2013 Mazda MAZDA3