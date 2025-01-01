$9,500+ tax & licensing
2013 Mazda MAZDA3
Sport GS-SKY at
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
$9,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
126,700KM
VIN JM1BL1L78D1789237
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL
- Interior Colour Black clth
- Body Style Hatchback
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UTNA89237
- Mileage 126,700 KM
