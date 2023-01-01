$28,998+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Audi
2013 Mercedes-Benz SLK350
ROADSTER
Location
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
56,550KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9650506
- Stock #: 8UTNA72142
- VIN: WDDPK5HAXDF072142
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 56,550 KM
Vehicle Description
Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!
