2013 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
2500 High Roof 170-inch Wheelbase Cargo Van Diesel
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
$43,510
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8988568
- Stock #: BC0035209
- VIN: WD3BE8CCXD5735747
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 165,582 KM
2013 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 High Roof 170-inch WheelBase Cargo Van Diesel, 3.0L, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, backup camera, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. $43,510.00 plus $350 processing fee, $43,860.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
