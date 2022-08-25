2013 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

$43,510 + taxes & licensing 1 6 5 , 5 8 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8988568

8988568 Stock #: BC0035209

BC0035209 VIN: WD3BE8CCXD5735747

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Minivan / Van

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 165,582 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels full size spare tire Automatic Headlights Steel Wheels Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights First Aid Kit Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor ABS Brakes Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Power Door Locks Tachometer Tilt Steering Column tilt steering Trip Computer rear window defogger Convenience Keyless Entry Tow Hitch Receiver Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Additional Features ELECTRONIC PARKING AID Telescopic steering column Front side airbag Side Head Curtain Airbag Heated Exterior Mirror Vehicle Anti-Theft Electronic Brake Assistance Cargo Area Tiedowns Vehicle Stability Control System Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.