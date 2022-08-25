Menu
2013 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

165,582 KM

$43,510

+ tax & licensing
$43,510

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2013 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2013 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2500 High Roof 170-inch Wheelbase Cargo Van Diesel

2013 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2500 High Roof 170-inch Wheelbase Cargo Van Diesel

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$43,510

+ taxes & licensing

165,582KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8988568
  • Stock #: BC0035209
  • VIN: WD3BE8CCXD5735747

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 165,582 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 High Roof 170-inch WheelBase Cargo Van Diesel, 3.0L, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, backup camera, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. $43,510.00 plus $350 processing fee, $43,860.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
full size spare tire
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
First Aid Kit
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch Receiver
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

