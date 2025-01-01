Menu
2013 Mitsubishi I-MiEV SE 5-door electric hatchback with rear-wheel drive and automatic transmission. Offers up to 100 km of range per charge and supports quick charging up to 80% in as little as 30 minutes. Features include 4-wheel ABS, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power windows, power door locks, and power mirrors. Finished in white with a beige cloth interior.

2013 Mitsubishi i-MiEV

31,898 KM

$7,800

+ taxes & licensing
2013 Mitsubishi i-MiEV

SE Hatchback 5-Dr Electric

13123538

2013 Mitsubishi i-MiEV

SE Hatchback 5-Dr Electric

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$7,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
31,898KM
VIN JA3215H47DU605303

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # BC0038480
  • Mileage 31,898 KM

2013 Mitsubishi I-MiEV SE 5-door electric hatchback with rear-wheel drive and automatic transmission. Offers up to 100 km of range per charge and supports quick charging up to 80% in as little as 30 minutes. Features include 4-wheel ABS, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power windows, power door locks, and power mirrors. Finished in white with a beige cloth interior. A compact, efficient option for urban commuting. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $7,800.00 plus $375 processing fee, $8,175.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Power Door Locks

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Steel Wheels

Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$7,800

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2013 Mitsubishi i-MiEV